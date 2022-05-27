Dr. Ashley Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Ali, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Southeast Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Locations
Signature Orthopedics - South County12639 Old Tesson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 334-1091Monday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Southeast Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ali was very competent and treated me well. It was kind of funny because I was on on crutches due to a broken foot and she was on crutches too because she injured her knee and she wore a knee brace.
About Dr. Ashley Ali, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1922340603
Education & Certifications
- Steadman-Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas - Greenville, SC (Sports Medicine Fellowship)
- University of South Florida
- Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo
- Florida Gulf Coast University
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
