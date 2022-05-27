See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Ashley Ali, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashley Ali, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Southeast Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Ali works at Signature Orthopedics in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Signature Orthopedics - South County
    12639 Old Tesson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 334-1091
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Southeast Hospital
  • Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?

    May 27, 2022
    Dr. Ali was very competent and treated me well. It was kind of funny because I was on on crutches due to a broken foot and she was on crutches too because she injured her knee and she wore a knee brace.
    Clarissa — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Ashley Ali, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922340603
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Steadman-Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas - Greenville, SC (Sports Medicine Fellowship)
    Residency
    • University of South Florida
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida Gulf Coast University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali works at Signature Orthopedics in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Ali’s profile.

    Dr. Ali has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

