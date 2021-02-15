Overview

Dr. Ashlesh Dani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Dani works at MOUNT KISCO MEDICAL GROUP PC in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Bell's Palsy and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.