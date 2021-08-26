See All Ophthalmologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Ashleigh Levison, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashleigh Levison, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Levison works at Colorado Retina Associates in Denver, CO with other offices in Breckenridge, CO, Englewood, CO, Lafayette, CO, Lakewood, CO and Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    East Denver (Lowry) - Lowry Medical Center
    8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 210, Denver, CO 80230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Frisco County
    360 Peak 1 Dr # 300, Breckenridge, CO 80424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Englewood
    850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Lafayette - West Medical Building
    1050 W South Boulder Rd Ste 2100, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Clinical Research Department
    255 S Routt St Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Parker - Lincoln Medical Center
    11960 Lioness Way Ste 290, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Endophthalmitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Endophthalmitis

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Uveitis
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 26, 2021
    She confirmed an earlier diagnosis and set me up with a colleague for surgery. Everything went smooth with Dr. Levison and she was as helpful as could be.
    — Aug 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashleigh Levison, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508093485
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashleigh Levison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levison has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Levison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

