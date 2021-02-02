Dr. Ashleigh Korves, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashleigh Korves, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ashleigh Korves, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Korves works at
Locations
-
1
Northern California Medical Associates Foot and Ankle Center1701 4th St Ste 101, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 575-6033Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- BPS Healthcare
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Conifer Health Solutions
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is very knowledgable and pleasant
About Dr. Ashleigh Korves, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1194979278
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hosp
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Wellesley College
Dr. Korves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Korves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Korves works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Korves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.