Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (3)
Dr. Ashleigh Hatcher Hicks, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Hatcher Hicks works at Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.

Locations

    Rahsaan Lindsey Psychiatric Services
    6701 N Charles St Ste 4105, Baltimore, MD 21204

  Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital

Ataxia
Fever
Vaccination
Ataxia
Fever
Vaccination

Ataxia
Fever
Vaccination
Anemia
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Gait Abnormality
Geriatric Assessment
Hypertension
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Osteoporosis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
  Bedsores
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Apr 12, 2018
    Dr. Ashleigh Hicks is compassionate, dependable, and approachable. I have transferred my mother in-law to her care about three years ago and when there is an acute situation her office always finds a way for her to be seen . Call backs from Dr. Hicks are in a timely matter. I highly recommend her for your loves ones or your self.
    Geriatric Medicine
    English
    1588865174
    BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Hatcher Hicks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatcher Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Hatcher Hicks works at Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatcher Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatcher Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatcher Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

