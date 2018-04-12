Dr. Hatcher Hicks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashleigh Hatcher Hicks, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashleigh Hatcher Hicks, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Hatcher Hicks works at
Locations
Rahsaan Lindsey Psychiatric Services6701 N Charles St Ste 4105, Baltimore, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-3184
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ashleigh Hicks is compassionate, dependable, and approachable. I have transferred my mother in-law to her care about three years ago and when there is an acute situation her office always finds a way for her to be seen . Call backs from Dr. Hicks are in a timely matter. I highly recommend her for your loves ones or your self.
About Dr. Ashleigh Hatcher Hicks, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatcher Hicks accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatcher Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatcher Hicks works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatcher Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatcher Hicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatcher Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatcher Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.