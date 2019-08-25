See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Edmond, OK
Dr. Ashlee Waugh, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashlee Waugh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Dr. Waugh works at Integrative Medical Solutions in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Medical Solutions
    65 S Saints Blvd, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 348-2323
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Canker Sore
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Canker Sore

Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 25, 2019
    Dr. Ashlee Waugh was the BEST primary care physician I have ever had. She stopped practicing for a little while and I had to go to a new PCP. But I miss her a lot. Today, I was searching for her name on the internet and found out that she is seeing patients again. I am definitely going back to her even though she is far away from me!
    Fariha — Aug 25, 2019
    About Dr. Ashlee Waugh, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831308899
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Virginia
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    • Oklahoma State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashlee Waugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waugh works at Integrative Medical Solutions in Edmond, OK. View the full address on Dr. Waugh’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Waugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waugh.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.