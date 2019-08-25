Dr. Ashlee Waugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashlee Waugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashlee Waugh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Waugh works at
Locations
-
1
Integrative Medical Solutions65 S Saints Blvd, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 348-2323Monday8:00am - 3:45pmTuesday8:00am - 3:45pmWednesday8:00am - 3:45pmThursday8:00am - 3:45pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waugh?
Dr. Ashlee Waugh was the BEST primary care physician I have ever had. She stopped practicing for a little while and I had to go to a new PCP. But I miss her a lot. Today, I was searching for her name on the internet and found out that she is seeing patients again. I am definitely going back to her even though she is far away from me!
About Dr. Ashlee Waugh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1831308899
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waugh accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waugh works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Waugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.