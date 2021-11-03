See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Ashkaun Shaterian, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ashkaun Shaterian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus.

Dr. Shaterian works at Arizona Center for Hand to Shoulder Surgery in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Goodyear, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Downtown Office
    370 E Virginia Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-4788
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Arizona Center for Hand Surgery
    2111 W University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-4788
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Banner Desert Medical Center
    1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 412-3000
  4. 4
    Banner Estrella Medical Center
    9201 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 327-4000
  5. 5
    Abrazo West Campus
    13677 W McDowell Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 882-1500
  6. 6
    Regency Skin Institute Pllc
    10240 W Indian School Rd Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 243-9077
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  7. 7
    Industrial Hand and Physical Therapy Inc
    15830 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-4788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Abrazo West Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 03, 2021
    Dr. Shaterian is very friendly and patient. I could tell he really cared about the outcome of my surgeries. He was extremely professional and treated me with a great deal of respect. I would recommend him to anyone in need of plastic surgery.
    BW — Nov 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashkaun Shaterian, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679917025
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaterian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaterian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaterian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaterian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaterian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

