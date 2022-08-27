Dr. Ashkan Soltan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soltan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashkan Soltan, MD
Dr. Ashkan Soltan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX.
MindWell Urgent Care1430 Regal Row # 300B, Dallas, TX 75247 Directions (214) 247-6568
- JPS Family Health Center
Brought my child for a second opinion and he took the time to speak and listen to us. Thanks to him, we were able to safely wean my child from a prescribed medication. If we were to do it all over again; we wished we found him earlier because he is compassionate, takes time to listen to his patients, and address the patient's and family's concerns.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Soltan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soltan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soltan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Soltan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soltan.
