Dr. Ashkan Soleymani, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Ashkan Soleymani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashkan Soleymani, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Soleymani works at
Locations
-
1
Arash Vahdat MD Inc.18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 714, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 769-8637
-
2
Providence Tarzana Medical Center18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 881-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cedars Foot & Ankle Center Staff :Delcy, Janet & Vanessa were amazing !!!!! Dr. Ashkan Soleymani wrote several referrals/participated in meetings with my Medical group etc . My health insurance provider & General physician approved my need of services. Yet my medical group took months to approve my actual appointments and service of new orthotics . ( they were 5 years old ) I pay a fortune monthly between myself and my employer . All staff members were patient with me and listened to my frustrated/teary stories. Finally when approved I received excellent care . In addition, I was informed of added services available and eligibility. I am thankful this podiatry practice did not give up on me receiving my much needed services. Orthotics & foot care is important for both physical and mental health. Thank you everyone !!!
About Dr. Ashkan Soleymani, MD
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1770525065
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soleymani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soleymani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soleymani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soleymani has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soleymani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soleymani speaks Arabic and Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Soleymani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soleymani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soleymani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soleymani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.