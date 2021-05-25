Overview

Dr. Ashkan Soleymani, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Soleymani works at JACOB SALEH MD in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.