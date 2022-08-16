Dr. Ashkan Pirouz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirouz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashkan Pirouz, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashkan Pirouz, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Locations
1
Eye Treatment Center An Inc. Medical Group Inc.3900 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 431-7345Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
2
Providence Family Medical Center - Redondo Beach520 N Prospect Ave Ste 103, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 376-8850
3
Retina Consultants of Orange County3771 Katella Ave Ste 110, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 431-7345
4
Retina Consultants of Orange County A Medical Corp.301 W Bastanchury Rd Ste 285, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 738-4620
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Doctors of Orange County (ADOC)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am always grateful for the professionalism and kindness of Dr. Pirouz! I have total trust in him as a provider.
About Dr. Ashkan Pirouz, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English, Persian
- 1942489356
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego
- Uci Med Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- UCLA
