Dr. Ashkan Pirouz, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ashkan Pirouz, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Pirouz works at Eye Treatment Center in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA, Los Alamitos, CA and Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Hole and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Treatment Center An Inc. Medical Group Inc.
    3900 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 431-7345
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Providence Family Medical Center - Redondo Beach
    520 N Prospect Ave Ste 103, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 376-8850
  3. 3
    Retina Consultants of Orange County
    3771 Katella Ave Ste 110, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 431-7345
  4. 4
    Retina Consultants of Orange County A Medical Corp.
    301 W Bastanchury Rd Ste 285, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 738-4620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Alamitos Medical Center
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration - Nanophthalmos - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Disinsertion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Dysplasia, X - Linked Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia and Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa - Deafness - Mental Retardation - Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa - Mental Retardation - Deafness Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 1 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 27 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 29 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa Deafness Hypogenitalism Chevron Icon
Retinitis Punctata Albescens Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinohepatoendocrinologic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinopathic Oxygen Toxicity Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy - Anemia - CNS Anomalies Chevron Icon
Retinopathy - Aplastic Anemia - Neurological Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy, Arteriosclerotic Chevron Icon
Retinopathy, Pigmentary - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis of Fovea Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Doctors of Orange County (ADOC)
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • MultiPlan

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 16, 2022
    I am always grateful for the professionalism and kindness of Dr. Pirouz! I have total trust in him as a provider.
    — Aug 16, 2022
    About Dr. Ashkan Pirouz, MD

    Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    English, Persian
    1942489356
    Education & Certifications

    University Of California San Diego
    Uci Med Center
    Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashkan Pirouz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirouz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pirouz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pirouz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pirouz has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Hole and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pirouz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirouz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirouz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirouz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirouz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

