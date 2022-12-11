Dr. Ashkan Lahiji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lahiji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashkan Lahiji, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashkan Lahiji, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
1
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 705, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-0743
2
Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic1901 Phoenix Blvd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (404) 355-0743
3
Surgery Center77 Collier Rd NW Ste 2000, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-6393
4
Northside Podiatry P.c.5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 355-0743
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with the care that was provided. Dr Lahiji and the other staff members were very kind, compassionate, knowledgeable and took the time to adequately explain everything and answered all questions that I had. I highly recommend this provider.
About Dr. Ashkan Lahiji, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Orthopedic Surgery
