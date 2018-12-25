Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghavami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
Dr. Ghavami works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kimberly J. Lee MD Inc.433 N Camden Dr Ste 780, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 275-1959
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghavami?
Had Scurve with Dr. Ghavami several months ago and I can’t believe how incredible the results are. He is a true artist that puts over 100% into his craft. I love my new shape. Recovery wasn’t too bad. Went to work 5 days later, definitely too soon! The procedure is life changing.
About Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1831393388
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghavami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghavami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghavami works at
Dr. Ghavami speaks Persian.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghavami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghavami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghavami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghavami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.