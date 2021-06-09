Dr. Ashkan Ehdaie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehdaie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashkan Ehdaie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashkan Ehdaie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Ehdaie works at
Locations
-
1
Smidt Heart Institute127 S San Vicente Blvd Ste A3600, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 248-6679
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ehdaie?
My initial consult with Dr. Ehdaie was a very positive and reassuring experience. He was very clear when outlining my condition and the treatment options which are available. I was surprised that he spent so much time with me and answered all of my questions. Going forward I have complete confidence that he’ll make sure I have the best outcome possible.
About Dr. Ashkan Ehdaie, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1881846434
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehdaie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehdaie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehdaie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ehdaie works at
Dr. Ehdaie has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehdaie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehdaie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehdaie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehdaie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehdaie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.