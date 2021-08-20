Dr. Ashkan Bahrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashkan Bahrani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashkan Bahrani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bahrani works at
Locations
1
Maryland Hematology Oncology9114 Philadelphia Rd Ste 208, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 643-3010
2
Upper Chesapeake Hematology and Oncology500 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The visit went well for the most part but someone in the office forgot to fax the insurance company for a very important PET scan! The doctor and staff were otherwise very friendly, funny, and caring.
About Dr. Ashkan Bahrani, MD
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahrani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahrani has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahrani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahrani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahrani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.