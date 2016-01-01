Dr. Ashkan Attaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashkan Attaran, MD
Dr. Ashkan Attaran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Visalia Medical Clinic5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7551Sunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ashkan Attaran, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1194043042
- Georgia Regents University
- University Of Southern California, Internal Medicine
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
Dr. Attaran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attaran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attaran has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Attaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Attaran speaks Persian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Attaran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attaran.
