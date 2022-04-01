Overview

Dr. Ashkan Abbey, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.



Dr. Abbey works at Texas Retina Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Macular Edema and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.