Dr. Ashkan Abbey, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashkan Abbey, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Locations
Texas Retina Associates - Dallas Main9600 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 692-6941Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Texas Retina Associates - Rockwall2380 S Goliad St Ste 120, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 722-4739Monday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abbey is very thorough and explains everything well. He is very organized and seems like an excellent doctor. I am very glad he is my doctor.
About Dr. Ashkan Abbey, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Abbey has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Macular Edema and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abbey speaks Persian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.