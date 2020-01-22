Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashita Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashita Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Ana Maria Kausel Medical Care PC146 W 29th St Ste 12E, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 759-9388
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Gupta. She is warm, patient, informative and comprehensive. I appreciated being given more than one option to consider for treatment -- via Western medicine as well as a more Integrative approach addressing diet, exercise and natural supplements. Highly recommended.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1053630699
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.