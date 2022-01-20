Dr. Ashit Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashit Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashit Jain, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Jain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
We Care Hospice Inc2333 Mowry Ave Ste 300, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 351-6363
-
2
Sanjay & Archana Bindra Mds Inc.175 N Jackson Ave Ste 103, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 272-1600
-
3
We Care Home Care and Hospice Inc.3077 STEVENSON BLVD, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 438-9154
-
4
CCCMA Occupational Clinic and Urgernt Care27200 Calaroga Ave, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 264-4046Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jain?
Since my grandparents don't have a computer they have asked me to rate Dr Jain for them. My grandma has been seeing Dr Jain for 16 years. Without him she would not be here. Dr Jain is the only doctor she will see unless he refers her to someone else outside his specialty. My grandpa has also seen Dr Jain for many years and has had the same care. To them Dr Jain is the best doctor.
About Dr. Ashit Jain, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1154344919
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jain speaks Hindi.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.