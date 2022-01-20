Overview

Dr. Ashit Jain, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Jain works at California Cardiovascular Consultants in Fremont, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA and Hayward, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.