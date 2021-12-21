Overview

Dr. Ashish Vyas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Vyas works at Baptist Health Neurological Clinic in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.