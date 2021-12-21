Dr. Ashish Vyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Vyas, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashish Vyas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Locations
Baptist Health Neurological Clinic2065 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 747-7250
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Prompt. Friendly.
About Dr. Ashish Vyas, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1528215811
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vyas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vyas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vyas has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vyas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.
