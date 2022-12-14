Dr. Ashish Udhrain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udhrain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Udhrain, MD
Dr. Ashish Udhrain, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Bayou Oncology Specialists608 N Acadia Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 493-4346
EJ Hematology-Oncology4204 Houma Blvd Ste 22, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 883-2968
- East Jefferson General Hospital
He is my cancer doctor!
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1013980853
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
- Ochsner Clin Fnd/Ochsner Hosp
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of Arizona
