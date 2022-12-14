Overview

Dr. Ashish Udhrain, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Udhrain works at BAYOU ONCOLOGY SPECIALISTS in Thibodaux, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.