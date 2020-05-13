Overview

Dr. Ashish Trivedi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College|N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital, St. Anne Hospital, Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Trivedi works at Northwest Neurology and Electrodiagnostic Center in Auburn, WA with other offices in Bonney Lake, WA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

