Dr. Ashish Toor, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashish Toor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.

Dr. Toor works at Miramar Eye Specialists in Ventura, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA, Thousand Oaks, CA and Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group
    3085 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 648-3085
  2. 2
    Conejo Simi Eye Medical Group
    1445 E Los Angeles Ave Ste 104, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 527-6720
    Monday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Conejo Simi Eye Medical Group
    351 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 102, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 497-3744
  4. 4
    Conejo Simi Eye Medical Group
    2045 Royal Ave Ste 125, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 497-3744
  5. 5
    Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group
    751 E Daily Dr Ste 110, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 987-8705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Ventura County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Presbyopia
Eye Infections
Keratitis

Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 16, 2019
    I am so happy to review Dr Ashish Toor of Conejo Simi Eye In Thousand Oak. She was referred to me and I was truly glad I made that first appointment. I thought I had cataract problems and was looking for direction. I was correct. Dr Toor is such a positive , high energy , Happy individual. Filled with knowledge that answers every question. She is great. She introduced me to Dr John Davidson who preformed my surgery and too is amazing Dr Toor has handled all my post care treatment. A blessing. I feel so lucky to have her by my side in every way. The staff at Conejo Simi Eye is outstanding as well. And everyone thoughtfully listens to what you need to share. Yayteam!!.
    — May 16, 2019
    About Dr. Ashish Toor, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336309681
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Elmhurst Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
