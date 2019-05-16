Overview

Dr. Ashish Toor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Toor works at Miramar Eye Specialists in Ventura, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA, Thousand Oaks, CA and Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.