Dr. Ashish Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashish Sharma, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Kresge Eye Institute
Dr. Sharma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
National Ophthalmic Research Institute6901 International Center Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 393-4323
-
2
Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida2525 Harbor Blvd Ste 208, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 627-4422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
I am a snow bird and have been seeing Dr. Sharma for 6 months each year and being seen at the Mayo Clinic for 6 months per year. My doctor at Mayo recommended him and I have been extremely pleased with his care since 2014. At one point I was having a lot of trouble and he correctly diagnosed the problem and recommended the cure.
About Dr. Ashish Sharma, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1255369526
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Institute
- Detroit Receiving Hospital
- McLaren Regional Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Macular Hole, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.