Dr. Ashish Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashish Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Sharma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Indiana Medical Associates LLC7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 201, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297
-
2
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana-gero Psych Unit7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297
Hospital Affiliations
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
He is wonderful. Explains procedure and what to expect very well. His nurse Sharise is always very caring and answers any questions that might come up post op. I have dealt with narrowing of my esophagus for years and was sent to him to get a sleeve. So far so good! Thankful to be his patient!
About Dr. Ashish Sharma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1003992736
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Gastritis and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.