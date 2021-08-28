Dr. Ashish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashish Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
1
East6573 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 273-2230
2
Diley Road7901 Diley Rd Ste 205, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 Directions (614) 273-2230
3
Ohio ENT and Audiology Servic Inc1830 Bethel Rd Ste D, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 583-3687
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctors. Helped with my ear problem.
About Dr. Ashish Shah, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
