Dr. Ashish Sethi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashish Sethi, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA.
Dr. Sethi works at
Locations
Radiology Associates Of Richmond2602 Buford Rd, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 272-8806
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Southside Regional Medical Center
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor tops them all! He believes in excellence with minimal pain and discomfort. He is a true professional, caring, personable and knows his stuff! He made an uncomfortable procedure totally painless. He deserves the highest rating possible!
About Dr. Ashish Sethi, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethi.
