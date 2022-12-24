Dr. Ashish Saxena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saxena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Hematologists
- NY
- New York
- Dr. Ashish Saxena, MD
Dr. Ashish Saxena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashish Saxena, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Saxena works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bronchogenic Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Kaposi's Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Marginal Zone Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Mesothelioma
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Respiratory System Cancer
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Small Cell Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thymomas
- View other providers who treat Thymus Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Column Tumors
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Saxena?
My visit with Dr. Ashish Saxena was good, informative and pleasant. He is a professional, courteous, respectful, knowledgeable, efficient, patient, a good listener, answered any questions I had in a clear, concise and understanding way. He is trustworthy, approachable and compassionate. I am pleased and satisfied with the medical care Dr. Ashish Saxena provides to me. I would highly recommend him to my family and friends in need of his expertise.
About Dr. Ashish Saxena, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1578882858
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saxena has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saxena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saxena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saxena works at
Dr. Saxena has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saxena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Saxena. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saxena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saxena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saxena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.