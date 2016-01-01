See All Cardiologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Ashish Sarraju, MD

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ashish Sarraju, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Sarraju works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 279-4058
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Strep Throat
Pharyngitis
Anemia
Strep Throat
Pharyngitis
Anemia

Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Ashish Sarraju, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1457779878
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Stanford Health Care

