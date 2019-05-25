See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Freehold, NJ
Dr. Ashish Patel, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ashish Patel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Patel works at Monmouth Cardiology Associates in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Long Branch, NJ, Ocean, NJ, Cary, NC and Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Monmouth Cardiology Associates
    222 Schanck Rd Ste 104, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 431-1332
    Monmouth Cardiology Associates
    215 Brighton Ave Ste C, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 222-5143
    Monmouth Cardiology Associates
    301 Bingham Ave Ste C, Ocean, NJ 07712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 663-0300
    Cary Location - Complex Arrhythmia
    600 New Waverly Pl Ste 201, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-2580
    Heart & Vascular - Vascular Surgery - Raleigh Campus
    3000 New Bern Ave Ste 1130, Raleigh, NC 27610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-7600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Cardiology Wakemed North Hospital
    10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 307, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 847-3164

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Device Therapy of Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 25, 2019
    Awesome cardiologist.
    — May 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ashish Patel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ashish Patel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Patel to family and friends

    Dr. Patel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Patel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ashish Patel, MD.

    About Dr. Ashish Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831366731
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashish Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

