Overview

Dr. Ashish Patel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Patel works at Monmouth Cardiology Associates in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Long Branch, NJ, Ocean, NJ, Cary, NC and Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.