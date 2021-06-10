See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Ashish Patel, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashish Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute
39 Congress St Ste 201, Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 486-0181
    Ashish B. Patel, MD INC
    Ashish B. Patel, MD INC
800 Fairmount Ave Ste 220, Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 486-0181
    Robert Siew MD A Medical Corporation
    Robert Siew MD A Medical Corporation
10 Congress St Ste 155, Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 521-5331

Hospital Affiliations
  Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Health Net
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    MultiPlan
    National Elevator
    Principal Life
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 10, 2021
    I have a fairly fringe problem (broadly under the umbrella of "paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea") and Dr. Patel was the first doctor to be thorough, knowledgeable and not flippant about it. I'm relieved to finally be under quality care.
    Christian — Jun 10, 2021
    About Dr. Ashish Patel, MD

    Specialties
    Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Gujarati and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1104023977
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    George Washington School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Sleep Medicine
