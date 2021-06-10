Overview

Dr. Ashish Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.