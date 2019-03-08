Dr. Ashish Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashish Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They graduated from Br Ambedkar Med College Bangamore India and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Horizon Medical Center1301 N Plum Grove Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 490-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Excellent Doctor. Very good diagnosis. We relly felt comfortable talking to doc and analysis he did, medication and point related to recovery. Excellent....10 ON 10
About Dr. Ashish Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
- 1083625909
Education & Certifications
- West Suburban Health Care Oak Park Il
- Shri Krishna Hospital India
- Br Ambedkar Med College Bangamore India
- Rptp Science College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.