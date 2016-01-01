Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashish Parikh, MD
Dr. Ashish Parikh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Miriam Hospital
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Quest Diagnostics40 Hart St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 229-0100
Summit Medical Group140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-7880
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1821027533
- Miriam Hospital
- Miriam Hosp - Brown U
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.