Dr. Ashish Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashish Parikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
-
1
The Heart & Vascular Clinic620 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 203, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 338-9444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
The Heart & Vascular Clinic410 Foulk Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 518-6200Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
The Heart & Vascular Clinic118 Sandhill Dr Ste 104, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 261-8200
-
4
Heart & Vascular Clinic212 Carter Dr Ste D, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 261-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?
Dr. Parikh is very thorough, takes time to go over results, answer questions, and demonstrates professionalism, kindness, and genuine interest.
About Dr. Ashish Parikh, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1649247487
Education & Certifications
- Ceder Sainai Hospital
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parikh speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.