Overview

Dr. Ashish Parikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Parikh works at The Heart & Vascular Clinic in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE and Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.