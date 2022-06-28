See All Cardiologists in Newark, DE
Dr. Ashish Parikh, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashish Parikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Parikh works at The Heart & Vascular Clinic in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE and Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Heart & Vascular Clinic
    620 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 203, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 338-9444
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    The Heart & Vascular Clinic
    410 Foulk Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 518-6200
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    The Heart & Vascular Clinic
    118 Sandhill Dr Ste 104, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 261-8200
  4. 4
    Heart & Vascular Clinic
    212 Carter Dr Ste D, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 261-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia
Chest Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Carotid Artery Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Sinus Tachycardia
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiomyopathy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
First Degree Heart Block
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Second Degree Heart Block
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Endocarditis
Heart Murmur
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Limb Swelling
Long QT Syndrome
Marfan Syndrome
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Thrombosis
Vascular Disease
Venous Compression
Venous Hypertension
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 28, 2022
    Dr. Parikh is very thorough, takes time to go over results, answer questions, and demonstrates professionalism, kindness, and genuine interest.
    M.J. Quill — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Ashish Parikh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1649247487
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ceder Sainai Hospital
    Residency
    • Brooklyn Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University
