Dr. Ashish Masih, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashish Masih, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital and Integris Health Edmond.
Dr. Masih works at
Locations
-
1
Integris Neurology North3366 NW Expressway Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-9930
-
2
Integris Medical Group5300 N Independence Ave Ste 280, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-9930
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Community Choice
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Masih took my mom as a patient after suffering a stroke. She is 90 and this event scared her to death. Her first neurologist was good but had no bedside manners. Dr. Masih put her fears to rest and discussed ways to prevent one in the future. We were very happy with her treatment both by Dr. Masih but also by his staff.
About Dr. Ashish Masih, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1093857971
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
