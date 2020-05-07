Dr. Ashish Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Kapoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashish Kapoor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Hoboken University Medical Center.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Locations
Diane K. Dworkin Dpm LLC631 Broadway Ste 3, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 823-2888
Tele-physicians P.c.1768 Business Center Dr Ste 100, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 225-7189
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Hoboken University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
As a concerned parent, I brought my daughter in , so far has been the third time with no issues . Our wait time has been no more than 15-20 min which Great compared to any other Drs. office is pretty fast. He was very nice and thorough, answered any questions we had and made us feel comfortable knowing he would do his best to help my daughter. His staff was great. I really do recommend him to others.
About Dr. Ashish Kapoor, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1164733739
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Dr. Kapoor has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.