Dr. Ashish Kapila, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ashish Kapila, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their residency with South Miami Hospital
Locations
Ashish Kapila DPM55 Whitcher St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 590-4188
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Treated me for over two years. Professional and caring. Could not be better
About Dr. Ashish Kapila, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1093081903
Education & Certifications
- South Miami Hospital
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
