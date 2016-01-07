Overview

Dr. Ashish Jain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Hammond.



Dr. Jain works at Saint Margaret Healthcare HPL in Dyer, IN with other offices in Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.