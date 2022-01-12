Overview

Dr. Ashish Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.