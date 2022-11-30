Dr. Ashish Dalal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Dalal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashish Dalal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Viera, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MS Univ and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Palm Bay Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Dalal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Health First Cancer Institute8725 N Wickham Rd Ste 103, Viera, FL 32940 Directions
-
2
Health First Medical Group225 Cone Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Directions (321) 454-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalal?
Very busy very efficient caring doctor. Nice man.
About Dr. Ashish Dalal, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1801857966
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- MS Univ
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalal accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalal works at
Dr. Dalal has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.