Dr. Ashish Bhattacharya, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ashish Bhattacharya, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ashish Bhattacharya, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Bhattacharya works at Plastic Surgery Plus, A.K. Bhattacharya MD, FACS in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Plus, A.K. Bhattacharya MD, FACS
    55 Schanck Rd Ste A-4, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 683-1033
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling

Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 06, 2020
    I've been a patient of Dr. Bhattacharya for 17 years. His work is second to none. Promptly returns phone calls and I would highly recommend him if you're considering surgery. The office staff was very friendly and I was seen at the time of my appointment. Follow up care was excellent as well
    Phil C — Aug 06, 2020
    About Dr. Ashish Bhattacharya, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    NPI Number
    • 1467427807
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Suny
    Internship
    • UMDNJ
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashish Bhattacharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhattacharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhattacharya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhattacharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhattacharya works at Plastic Surgery Plus, A.K. Bhattacharya MD, FACS in Freehold, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bhattacharya’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhattacharya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhattacharya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhattacharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhattacharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

