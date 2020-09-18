See All Cardiologists in Niagara Falls, NY
Dr. Ashish Bhatia, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashish Bhatia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Olean General Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias and Electrophysiological Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    705 Maple Ave Ste 300, Niagara Falls, NY 14305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 859-1400
  2. 2
    100 High St Ste C3427, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 859-1400
  3. 3
    Gates Vascular Institute (gvi)
    875 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 710-8266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Olean General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashish Bhatia, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104034545
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
    Medical Education

