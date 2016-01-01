Overview

Dr. Ashish Basu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Basu works at Heart Centers PC in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.