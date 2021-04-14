Overview

Dr. Ashish Awasthi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Awasthi works at Heart Specialists of Central Jersey in Freehold, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

