Dr. Ashish Awasthi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashish Awasthi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Awasthi works at
Locations
1
Heart Specialists of Central Jersey LLP901 W Main St # 106, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (848) 288-9694
2
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-9692
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous, caring manner! He is wonderful!
About Dr. Ashish Awasthi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1033146618
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awasthi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Awasthi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Awasthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awasthi works at
Dr. Awasthi has seen patients for Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awasthi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Awasthi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awasthi.
