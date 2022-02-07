See All Allergists & Immunologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Ashish Asawa, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (45)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashish Asawa, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Asawa works at The Center for ENT in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    The Center for Ent.
    4191 Bellaire Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-4353
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Center for ENT
    6624 Fannin St Ste 1480, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 328-0828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Black Fire Ant Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hornet Allergy Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Recurrent Infections Chevron Icon
Red Fire Ant Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Wasp Allergy Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 07, 2022
    He was efficient, thorough and had action plans in place. He also ensures he has gotten everything correct that the patient has stated to him. I would recommend him
    — Feb 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashish Asawa, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073712360
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univ. Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashish Asawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asawa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asawa has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Asawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

