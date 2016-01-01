See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Ashish Anand, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ashish Anand, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    61 N Maple Ave Ste 101B, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 378-3011
  2. 2
    Completecare Health Network
    785 W SHERMAN AVE, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 451-4700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

About Dr. Ashish Anand, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538329610
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

