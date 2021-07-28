See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Ashish Adi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashish Adi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Govt Med Coll and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Adi works at 21st Century Oncology in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep
    7335 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 985-1925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 28, 2021
    Dr. ADI supervised my wife's case while at the Intensive Care Unit of the LEE HEALTH PARK during the month of July 2021. I would not hesitate to share, that he probably was the most instrumental Doctor in helping her get by a very serious medical situation that could have ended fatally if not for him.
    Eddy Gugliotta — Jul 28, 2021
    About Dr. Ashish Adi, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    English, Hindi
    1477500338
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Govt Med Coll
    Internal Medicine
