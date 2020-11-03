Overview

Dr. Ashiqueali Poonawala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College|Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Poonawala works at Northwest Internal Medicine Specialists in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.