Dr. Singal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashima Singal, MD
Dr. Ashima Singal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC.
Dr. Singal works at
Carolina Urology Partners Pllc1780 Medical Park Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 327-1116
- 2 12610 N Community House Rd Ste 1, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 752-3760
- Piedmont Medical Center
She definitely understood my problem as soon as I explained my problem. It tried explaining it to my other doctors and basically all I got was a run around. Thank goodness she understood what I was saying. Her total examine confirmed what I thought all along
- Urology
- English
- 1194117226
Dr. Singal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Singal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.