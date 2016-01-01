Dr. Ashima Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashima Malik, MD
Dr. Ashima Malik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tysons, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
Inova Medical Group - Rheumatology8100 Boone Blvd Ste 700, Tysons, VA 22182 Directions (703) 259-9050
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Rheumatology
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
