Overview

Dr. Ashima Handa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Handa works at Mark L. Mallek MD PC in Nashua, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.